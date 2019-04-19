Verna “Joanne” Clark, 84, of Chandlerville passed away April 11 at the Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville.

She was born Dec. 5, 1934, in Cass County, the daughter of Leonard and Beulah (Atterberry) Milstead. She married J.C. Clark on May 28, 1957, in Tallula, IL. He preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2003.

Joanne was a 1952 graduate of Chandlerville High School. After graduating, she was employed for nine years at Well’s Lamont Glove Factory in Beardstown as a seamstress before it closed. For 17 years she was employed in Havana at Atwood Vacuum and Dana Corporation as a machine operator and also sold Avon for seven years. She also baked and decorated cakes. She loved working in the yard and garden. Her pride and joy were her two cats they had adopted named Smoke and Lightning who lived to be 14 and 18 years old. She also liked watching the St. Louis Cardinals on T.V.

Joanne is survived by three brothers-in-law, Herschel (wife Roberta) Clark, Donald (wife Shirlee) Clark and Richard (wife Sharon) Clark; a special cousin, Hazel Edge; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Ira Edison Milstead, and a sister-in-law, Silvia (husband Tom) Palmer.

Visitation was held on Sunday, April 14, at Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville. The funeral service was held Monday, April 15, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Ken Gennicks officiating. Burial took place at Chandlerville Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions in Joanne’s name may be made to the American Legion Post 694 in Chandlerville or the Chandlerville Cemetery Fund.

Please visit Joanne’s online obituary at hurleyfh.com to leave condolences and share memories.

