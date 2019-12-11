Valerie L. Pearson-Miller, 55, Virginia, formerly of Morrisonville, passed away at 6:32 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Valerie was born September 21, 1964 in Morton, the daughter of Richard E. and Arta (Billiter) Pearson. She married Terry Miller on July 18, 2015 in Beardstown. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2016.

Valerie attended Beardstown high school, and spent many years working as an EMT for the cities of Assumption, Beardstown, and Rushville. She was also a volunteer fire fighter for the city of Beardstown, and a past member of Assumption Christian Church. Valerie was a social butterfly, with an extraordinary work ethic. She was selfless, optimistic, free spirited, and had unwavering faith. Valerie enjoyed being outside any time she could, whether it be doing yardwork, tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, or just soaking up the sun.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Craig S. Pearson.

Valerie is survived by her sons, Jason (companion, Jana Chamness) Beaty of Taylorville, Casey (wife, Randi) Busboom of Taylorville, and Corey (companion, Katie Stanley) Busboom of Taylorville; daughter, Jordana (husband, Mitchell) Ray of Longmont, Colorado; grandchildren, Madelyn Beaty, Owen Busboom, Liam Busboom, and Maddox Busboom; mother, Karen Pearson of Beardstown; siblings, Jill (husband, Phil) Layne of Rushville, and Brett (wife, Shana) Pearson of Riverton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, Morrisonville, with intement following at Morrisonville Cemetery.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.