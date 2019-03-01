Timothy Carl Wessel, 59, of Chandlerville passed away at his home at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, surrounded by family.

He was born July 14, 1959, in Jacksonville. He married Rhonda Doerr on Sept. 20, 1980, in Havana.

Tim is survived by his wife, Rhonda of Chandlerville, one son, T.J. (fiancé-Pam Cole) Wessel of Virginia and one daughter, Tia Wessel of Jacksonville, his parents, as well as several brothers and sisters.

Tim worked for Rolf Farms in Beardstown and attended Salem Lutheran Church in Chandlerville. He was a very kind and caring man who loved his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with family, farming, raising cattle, hunting, and his dogs (Gracie, Peterbilt, and Gibby).

Private family services were held Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Salem Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family is collecting contributions of dog food that will be donated to PAWS at 400 W. Walnut St., Jacksonville, IL 62650, in his name. Memorial contributions may be made to Cass-Schuyler Hospice, Simmons Cancer Institute or Salem Lutheran Church.

Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville was in charge of arrangements.

