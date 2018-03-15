Thomas "Tommy" Stanley Herron, 66, of Columbia, Mo., formerly of beardstown, passed away on Jan. 14 at University Hospital in Columbia.

Tom was born July 5, 1951, in Beardstown, the son of Thomas and Delores Herron. He was a 1969 graduate of Beardstown High School. He worked at Oscar Mayer for several years out of high school and later served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1976.

He married Teresa Fry iin 1977, with whom he had two children. He also worked as a salesman for most of his life, and enjoyed working with people. He loved the outdoors, whether it be camping, skiing, fishing, or taking his family to the water park in the summer.

Survivors include one daughter, Tessa Herron of Springfield, Mo.; one son, T.J. Herron of Columbia, Mo.; one sister, Tracey Price of Beardstown; three nieces, Taelor Alexander, Kylie Alexander, and Shayna Price; five grandchildren, Allison Herron, Olivia Herron, Jocelynn Herron, Jack Cates, and Jovi Cates. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Timothy Herron.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at the Beardstown City Cemetery. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.