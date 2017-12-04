Thelma Vermillion

Thelma Rose Vermillion, 85, of rural Mt. Sterling, passed away at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, April 9, at her residence.

She was born May 3, 1931 in Quincy, the daughter of Willis and Helen Lucille Friday Still. She married Edgar Allen Vermillion on Feb. 4, 1950 in Mt. Sterling, Illinois and he preceded her in death on July 16, 1995.

Thelma worked as a pharmacy technician for O’Neil’s Pharmacy in Mt. Sterling for many years.

She graduated from Brown County High School and then attended Gem City College in Quincy.

Mrs. Vermillion was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Sterling, where she served the church in numerous capacities. Thelma also served as Cooperstown Township Supervisor for several years and she and her husband were always active supporters of the Brown County Little League. Thelma also enjoyed playing golf and cards. She truly loved spending time with her family, especially attending her grandchildren’s many activities.

Survivors include five children, Danny Vermillion (Paula) of Concord, Richard Vermillion (Rita) of Beardstown, Diane Stevens (Dana) of Rushville, David Vermillion (Diane) of Mt. Sterling, and Daryl Vermillion (Sherry) of Beardstown; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson also survives along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, in the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Sterling with Rev. Cecilia Granadosin officiating.

Burial will be in the Ripley Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling. Friends may also call one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to American Parkinson Disease Association or the First United Methodist Church of Mt. Sterling.

Condolences for the family may be left on line at www.hendrickerfuneralhome.com.

The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.