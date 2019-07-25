Terry R. Werner, 75, of Virginia, passed away Friday, July 19, at her home.

She was born August 8, 1943, in Lincoln, the daughter of Talmage and Theresa Culp Tongate. She married Bill Werner on April 2, 1964, in Sebring, Florida.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, two sons, Matthew (Stephanie) Werner of Virginia, and Paul (Ann Marie) Werner of Louisville, Kentucky; three grandsons, Jacob, Grant, and Ben; and one sister, Nancy Rodgers. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Her family remembers her for her amazing spirit. She was involved with numerous vocal choirs, played handbells, piano, and the organ at many of her church families. Always witty, she loved words and puns, reading books, and enjoyed playing word games. She held many jobs at the United Methodist Church at the national, conference, and local church levels. She was happiest spending time with family playing cards and games fueled by love and laughter.

The family will host a service to celebrate her life 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Virginia United Methodist Church. The family will meet friends prior to the service starting at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided following the service.

Memorials are suggested to the Virginia United Methodist Church or Cass County Food Pantry. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is assisting the family.

Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.

