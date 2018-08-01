Susan L. Davidsmeier Smith, 69, of Virginia, died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 25, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born Oct. 27, 1948, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Russel Ernest and Sarah Kathryn Jokisch Davidsmeier.

She is survived by her companion of 24 years, Ronald Lynn of Virginia; her mother Sarah Davidsmeier of rural Virginia; her brother, Martin (wife Penelope) Davidsmeier of rural Virginia; three nieces, Elissa (husband Chad) Harrison, Victory Moore, and Maria Davidsmeier; one nephew, Thomas (wife Rebecca) Davidsmeier; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Lydia Davidsmeier, William Davidsmeier, Lucy Harrison, Maxwell Moore, and Hannah, Myra, Rachel, Sarah, Joseph, Peter, Ezekiel, and Nineveh Davidsmeier; and Ron’s family, Brent (wife Amy) Lynn and their children Cooper and Emma Rose, and Renee (husband Michael) Aleman, and their daughter Kreas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Russel Ernest Davidsmeier, and a nephew in infancy, Andrew Davidsmeier.

Susan graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1966, and from William Woods College, where she earned her teaching degree. She later received her master’s degree from Western Illinois University. She began her teaching career in Germany, and after she moved back home, she taught third grade at Virginia School, and retired after 33 years. She continued as a substitute teacher at the school and used her creative talents to decorate the bulletin boards.

Susan was very active with her church. She was a member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian where she served as a church elder, a representative for the Ministerial Alliance, Cumberland Presbyterian Women’s Ministry (CPWM), and offered a helping hand wherever needed. Susan always kept busy and could be found enjoying Book Club, her retired teacher group, Delta Kappa Gamma, and never missing a game of bridge. She was chairwoman of the Virginia Cemetery Board, a member of Christian Women’s Fellowship in Virginia, and volunteered with the Cass County Food Pantry.

She loved cats, was known for her sugar cookies, and most importantly she cherished her family and friends. Susan touched the lives of many, and she continues to do that, as she was an organ donor through Gift of Hope.

A graveside service was held Saturday, July 28, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. A celebration of life was held Saturday at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church in rural Virginia, where a meal followed the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Building Fund, Cass County Food Pantry, or Gift of Hope. Condolences may be left online at www. colwellmemorialhome. com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.