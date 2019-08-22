Sue A. “Suzy” Carter, 76, of Springfield, formerly of Beardstown, passed away peacefully at her home in Springfield on Saturday, August 17, with her family at her side.

She was born in Rensselaer, Indiana, September 12, 1942, the daughter of Virgil Frederick and Ione Josephine (Overton) Linback. She married Robert Carter October 3, 1964 in the First Christian Church, Rensselaer, Indiana, and he survives.

Also surviving are her four children: Craig (companion Christine Wolski) Carter of Alexandria, Virginia, Missy (husband Scot) Frankenreider of Peoria, Raelene (husband John) Lawless of Jacksonville, and Sonya (husband Jeff) Schuette of Charleston. There are seven grandchildren, Andrew, Alex and Joe Frankenreider, Annika and Allaina Lawless and Sam and Olivia Schuette, four brothers: Jim (wife Susan) Linback of Escondido, California, Rick (wife Nancy) Linback of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Bob (wife Debbie) Linback of Nixa, Missouri, and Dave Linback of Carlsbad, California. Suzy has several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; Fred and Steve Linback.

Suzy was a Registered Nurse, who began her career in Oncology in Rensselaer, Indiana, before moving to Beardstown. She served at the Beardstown Hospital, Culbertson Hospital in Rushville, Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville, and then retired from Springfield Clinic, Same-day Surgery in 2006. Her career spanned more than 38 years.

She was a strong willed and independent person with many accomplishents.

She was the first woman to serve on the Beardstown City Council in 1971, was instrumental in starting the first 9-12 year old girls softball program in Beardstown. She was the owner and operator of the Clothes Connection in Beardstown from 1980-1982. Suzy was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, loved the Indiana Hoosiers, and a dedicated fan of the Indianapolis 500.

She enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing bridge and ski trips to Colorado with family. She loved being outside gardening and feeding the wildlife in her backyard. Suzy was a great cook, known for her chocolate chip cookies, fresh peach pie, and homemade chicken and noodles. Suzy and Bert loved antiques and traveling around looking for their next best treasure. Suzy’s favorite time of the year was the Christmas season. Her family was the most important thing to her. She and Bert loved attending their grandchildren’s sporting events and other activities. Suzy will be missed for her kindness, warm smile and love.

Suzy was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Beardstown.

A memorial service will be held at 1p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Road, Springfield, with Pastor Mark Gifford officiating. A time of visitation will follow until 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be at a later date in Rensselaer, Indiana.

Suzy’s family would like to express their grateful appreciation and thanks to the members of her care team from Springfield Clinic Cancer Center and Memorial Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Shriners Hospital for Children 4400 Clayton Ave. St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 or the Susan G. Komen Memorial 4700 N. University Ave. Suite 91, Peoria, 61614.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Shriners Hospital for Children 4400 Clayton Ave. St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 or the Susan G. Komen Memorial 4700 N. University Ave. Suite 91, Peoria, 61614.

