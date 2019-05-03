Stephen Scott “Stevie” Perry, 51, of Bluff Springs, died Friday, April 26, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born March 10, 1968, in Beardstown, the son of Stephen and Carole Perry.

He is survived by his father, Stephen E. Perry of Bluff Springs; his mother, Carole Brannan of Bluff Springs; his daughter, Jessica (husband Dan) Herter of Beardstown; two grandchildren, Collin and Owen “Chip” Herter; and a brother, Greg Perry of Bluff Springs. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. Verlin and Verna Perry and Mr. Edward L. and Glenna Jones.

Stevie graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1986 and was a member of Bluff Springs United Methodist Church. When he was younger, he enjoyed motorcycles and 4-wheelers. He also liked lifting weights, listening to all types of music, watching movies, and cheering on the Chicago Bears. He loved being at home with his pets and his family. Stevie was kind hearted and always greeted people with a big bear hug and “I love you.”

Cremation rites have been accorded and private family services will he held. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials have been suggested to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com.

