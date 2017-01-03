Shirley Garner

Shirley Edwards Garner, 90, of Chandlerville, passed away at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville at 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. He was born March 23, 1926 in Cass County to Vern and Hazel Garner. He married Evelyn Jean Alcorn on Aug. 26, 1945 in Chandlerville. They were married for 71 years.

Mr. Garner is survived by his wife, Evelyn Jean, of Chandlerville; daughter, Vicky (Bill) Blessman of Manito; son, Lindell (Chere Kay) Garner of Chandlerville; seven grandchildren, Keri (Michael) Fox, Trevor (Sarah) Garner, Amanda Laudadio, Derek Dillard, Tobey Blessman, Shelly Dillard, Larissa Jordan, and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, one sister, and one great-grandchild.

Mr. Garner attended church services at Mt. Olive Baptist Church near Chandlerville. He was a farmer in Cass County for most of his life. He also worked as a petroleum truck driver for Ted Harrison Oil Company in Virginia for 35 years and then for F/S for five more years. He was a 50 year member of Chandlerville Lodge #724.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services, also at the church. Rev. George Garnot will officiate. Burial will follow the services at Chandlerville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church or Chandlerville Cemetery Fund. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.

Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville is in charge of arrangements.