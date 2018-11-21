Sharol Ann Carter, 61, of Pleasant Plains died Sunday, Nov. 18, at her home.

She was born Nov. 12, 1957, in Anna, the daughter of Marlin Hoffman and JoAnn Herscham. She married Thomas Ray Carter on April 3, 2008.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Ray Carter of Pleasant Plains; two sons, Jeremiah (companion Deena Ivey) Gunter of Fresno, CA and Robert Gunter of Johnson City; one daughter, Shari (husband Jeff) Charron of California; numerous grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Steve and Loren Hoffman; one sister, Jeanette Hoffman; and a special niece, Sammie Bracken.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Brian and B.J. Hoffman, and her sister, Eileen Cruse.

Sharol graduated from Dongola High School and then attended Southern Illinois University School of Nursing. She worked in numerous nursing homes and assisted living homes from Illinois to California. She would go in to help get a home up and running, and then move onto the next one. Sharol loved her job and always wanted to put a smile on the residents’ faces.

She also enjoyed swimming, scrapbooking, sewing, and Diet Coke. Everything Sharol did in her life was for other people. She cared for everyone, and always wanted to make them smile.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials have been suggested to the family of Sharol Carter. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

