Shari Bouchard Romano, 56, of Beardstown, died Saturday, July 13 at her home.

She was born October 9, 1962 in Glens Falls, New York, the daughter of Harry and Mary Jo Corlew Higgins. She married Eugene Romano in 2005 in Beardstown and he survives.

She is also survived by her children, George Hermance of Hudson Falls, New York, Tabitha Higgins of New York, Elizabeth Hermance of Forks, Washington, Brian Romano, Jack Higgins and Sabrina Higgins, all of Beardstown; three grandchildren, Aidian, Nevaeh and Adalynn Hermance, all of Forks, Washington; and one sister, Tina Danforth of New York. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mrs. Romano had attended Beardstown Church of the Nazarene and was a Pact Head Start sponsor. She enjoyed watching movies eating ice cream, especially mint. Shari was a loving and nurturing mother who took great pride in being called mom.

Cremation will be accorded. No services are scheduled at this time. Memorials are suggested to Beardstown Church of the Nazarene – Children’s Ministry, c/o Sager Funeral Home, 202 East 8th Street, Beardstown, IL 62618.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

