Scott Tomlin Beard, 63, passed away at his home at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20.

He was born Dec. 23, 1955, in Illinois, to Irving and Patricia (Howard) Beard.

Mr. Beard is survived by one sister, Cheryl (Alphonse) McMahon of Evansville, IN, as well as nieces, a nephew, a great-niece, a great-nephew and several cousins.

Mr. Beard was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York. He worked as a chef at many restaurants across the country throughout his career. Outside of work, Scott loved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed hiking, mountain climbing, and kayaking. He also enjoyed music and attending concerts of his favorite bands.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 25, at Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville. The Rev. J. Allen Cook officiated. Burial was in Chandlerville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.

Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville was in charge of arrangements.

