Sara Louise Johnson, 58, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, June 16, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born Oct. 1, 1960, the daughter of Bartley and Margaret Jane Slagle Johnson.

She is survived by her brother, Leo (Rhonda) Johnson of rural Roodhouse; sister, Ann Johnson of Beardstown; niece and nephew, Connie Margaret Johnson (fiancé Eric Shapiro) and Bartley Johnson; and her beloved cats, Selena and Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents; and Ann’s partner, Linda Morris.

Sara was a 1978 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She then attended Illinois College before graduating from Western Illinois University. She later received her Master’s Degree from Washington University in St. Louis. She began her working career at Allied Van Lines in St. Louis before joining Southwestern Bell/AT&T. She was transferred to their Switzerland offices and worked there for several years. She returned to the U.S. and began training AT&T employees at their offices throughout the country. She was currently working for the State of Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology.

Sara had been a volunteer for thirty years at the Missouri Botanical Gardens, serving as a Garden Docent, a special event volunteer, and most recently helped in the Science & Conservation Department. She had provided 650 hours of volunteering for the Gardens, and had achieved her Master Gardener Certification.

Sara had a passion for knitting, and donated many of her crafts to various organizations throughout the country. She loved her cats, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Gateway Grizzlies fan. She was always willing to lend a helping hand.

A funeral service was held June 22 at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Burial was at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to PAWS or to Missouri Botanical Gardens. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.

