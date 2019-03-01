Sandra Lynn Roegge, 80, of Arenzville died Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born July 22, 1938, the daughter of William and Velma Dodds Toland. She married Herman Roegge and he survives.

Mrs. Roegge is also survived by two daughters, Michelle (Robert) Wasielewski of Winnetka and Kimberly (Andrew) Martin of Birmingham, MI; seven grandchildren, Robert, Jr. (Kelsey) Wasielewski, William Wasielewski, Emily Wasielewski, James Wasielewski, Joseph Martin, Jackie Martin and James Martin; two sisters, Patricia Brockschmidt and Mary (Harold) Tyson, all of Beardstown; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services were held Saturday, Feb. 23, with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Arenzville. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, American Heart Association, American Lung Association or Arthritis Foundation.

The Williamson Funeral Home assisted the family. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.