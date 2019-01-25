Russell D. Leverton

Russell Dale Leverton, 63, of Frederick died Monday, Jan. 14, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Dec. 3, 1955, in Rushville, the son of Charles H. and Rose Anna Taylor Leverton. He married Susan Eaton on Aug. 29, 2009, in Frederick and she survives.

He is also survived by one daughter, Ashley LeAnn Leverton of Mt. Sterling; two grandsons, Logan Leverton and Matthew Schreieck, both of Mt. Sterling; and two sisters, Barb Gustafson of Pearl and Jessie (Mike) Gustafson. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Sam, Charles, Jr., David and Terry Leverton and one sister, Marilyn Bean.

Mr. Leverton was employed as a mason worker for Mid-Continental in Jacksonville for several years. He loved fishing, taking his boat out on the river, gardening and taking care of his chickens. Most of all, Russell cherished spending time with his grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Friday, Jan. 18, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with burial at Cooperstown Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.