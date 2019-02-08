Ruby Lucel Bryant, 80, of rural Rushville passed away at 3:40 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville.

She was born May 17, 1938 in Rushville, the daughter of the late Erle Wayne and Edna Maxine Kinman Lashbrook. She married David Eugene Bryant April 12, 1958, in Rushville. He survives along with her children, Tim Bryant & Janice of Rushville, Cindy Bryant-Reither of Beardstown; three grandchildren, Leah Reither, Fred Steven Reither, Vern Goldsmith; three brothers, Lewis Lashbrook & Tina of Table Grove, Phillip Lashbrook of Rushville, Michael Lashbrook of Delaware; four sisters, Betty Richey & Willard of Vermont, IL, Martha Kay Bowman, Sheila Lashbrook, Rebecca Lewis, all of Rushville. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Steven Mark Bryant, her step-mother, Ruth Lashbrook, and a nephew, Petie Allen Lashbrook.

Ruby was a switch board operator for Bell Telephone in Astoria, was an in-home CNA for the Cass County Health Department and was a companion for many elderly people.

Ruby was a charter member of the Rushville Church of the Nazarene, a member of the Schuyler Jail Museum & Genealogy Center and a former member of the Audubon Society. She was a volunteer for Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Ruby enjoyed bonding with her grandchildren, digging into her family history, pulling weeds and working with her flowers.

Funeral services were held Friday, Feb. 1, at Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Norton officiating. Interment was in Rushville City Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Rushville Church of the Nazarene or Cass-Schuyler Hospice. Private condolences & expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.