Ruby L. Bryant

Ruby Lucel Bryant, 80, of rural Rushville passed away at 3:40 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.