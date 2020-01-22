Roy Warren Seaman, 87, of Beardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 16, at his home.

He was born July 8, 1932, the son of Roy Frederick and Irene Angeline Jokisch Seaman.

He is survived by his brother, Don (wife Carolyn) Seaman of Beardstown; his sister, Mary Clarke (companion Jon Reichert) of Beardstown; his sister-in-law, Claribel Seaman of Beardstown; five nieces and nephews, Craig Seaman, Karla (husband Harvey) Spears, Michael (wife Laura) Seaman, Rebecca Seaman, and Dawn Seaman; six great-nieces and nephews, and six great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Leland Seaman, and a great-great-nephew, Newt.

Warren graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1950 and served in the United States Army from 1952-1954. He delivered mail for a few years but has been a lifelong livestock and grain farmer working beside his brother. He was a member of the Arenzville American Legion and enjoyed their Thursday night meals.

Warren was a busy man who could always be found working on something. He enjoyed coyote, duck, deer, and mushroom hunting. He was active with the Pork Producers and cooked many chops for events over the years. He was a 61-year member of the National Bowling League. He always looked forward to attending the national series but enjoyed even more bowling with his friends. His presence will be missed by all.

Memorial services were held at Monday, Jan. 20, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Private family burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Cass County Fair Association or Arenzville American Legion. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

