Roy E. “Bud” Lung, 87, of Canton passed away at 9 a.m. Monday, May 21, at the Elms in Macomb.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, at the Rushville City Cemetery, with military rites by Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail and the Schuyler American Legion Post # 4.

Wood Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.