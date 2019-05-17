Home

Roy D. Moore

Fri, 05/17/2019 - 11:46 Casscounty2
December 25, 1919 - May 8, 2019

    Roy D. Moore, 99, of Springfield passed away Wednesday, May 8, at Heritage Hospice Springfield.
    Roy was born Dec. 25, 1919, in Beardstown, a son of Elmer A. and Mildred B. (Gorshage) Moore. He married Almeda M. Wilson April 18, 1942, in Beardstown. Roy was a decorated World War II Army veteran receiving the Bronze Star Award. He retired as sales manager for Morton Salt Co. in Chicago.
     Roy is survived by his son, Terry F. Moore of Springfield, grandsons, Bob and Greg Moore of Chicago, and nephews, Tim and Jim Bandy. Preceding him in death were his parents, sister Jean (Moore) Slater, brother Elmer Moore and wife Almeda M. Moore.
     Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Beardstown Cemetery Beardstown with the Rev. Jon Bormann officiating.
    Please visit www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com to leave a comment for the family.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

In the last few years, the phrase “fake news” has worked its way into our vocabulary. It is a phrase used to describe information that is accepted as fact by some but disbelieved by others.

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers