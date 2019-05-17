Roy D. Moore, 99, of Springfield passed away Wednesday, May 8, at Heritage Hospice Springfield.

Roy was born Dec. 25, 1919, in Beardstown, a son of Elmer A. and Mildred B. (Gorshage) Moore. He married Almeda M. Wilson April 18, 1942, in Beardstown. Roy was a decorated World War II Army veteran receiving the Bronze Star Award. He retired as sales manager for Morton Salt Co. in Chicago.

Roy is survived by his son, Terry F. Moore of Springfield, grandsons, Bob and Greg Moore of Chicago, and nephews, Tim and Jim Bandy. Preceding him in death were his parents, sister Jean (Moore) Slater, brother Elmer Moore and wife Almeda M. Moore.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Beardstown Cemetery Beardstown with the Rev. Jon Bormann officiating.

