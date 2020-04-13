Rosie Mae Brunk, 93, of Virginia died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

She was born Oct. 5, 1926, in Drake, the daughter of George and Essie Logsdon Farmer. She married Gail Robert Brunk on July 29, 1945, in Jacksonville and he preceded her in death on Sept. 13, 2007.

She is survived by two daughters, Frances “Fran” (Ed) Smay of Jerseyville and Delores “Dee” (Bob) Fair of Virginia; five grandchildren, Tammy (Dan) Maggert, Theresa (Gary) Mason, John (Michelle) Moody, Robbie (Jennifer) Smay, and Lisa Winnett; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; one brother, George (Mary) Farmer; one sister, Thelma (Harvey) Sorrell; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers, Elam, Ewell, Loral and Clifford; and two sisters, Katherine and Lida.

Mrs. Brunk worked in the Dietary Department at Meline Nursing Center in Jacksonville for many years. She was a member of Virginia United Methodist Church.

A private service will be held with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Walker Nursing Home for the purchase of special chairs for the residents or to Virginia United Methodist Church.

The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.