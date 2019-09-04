Rosemary Runkle Surratt
November 27, 1932 - August 27, 2019
Rosemary Runkle Surratt, 86, of Rushville, passed away at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, at the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville.
Memorial Services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 30, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, with interment in the Good Hope Cemetery, Rushville. Condolences may be left at www.woodfh.net.
