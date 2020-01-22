Home

Rose Marie Rebman

Wed, 01/22/2020 - 13:54 Casscounty2
July 16, 1935 - January 20, 2020

    Rose Marie Rebman, 84, of Rushville passed away at 10:34 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville.  
    Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery.  Visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.  
    Condolences may be sent through the Worthington website at www.worthingtonfh.com.

