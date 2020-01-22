Rose Marie Rebman, 84, of Rushville passed away at 10:34 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent through the Worthington website at www.worthingtonfh.com.

