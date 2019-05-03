Rose M. Newman, 90, of Beardstown, died Saturday, April 27, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born May 14, 1928, in Roodhouse, the daughter of Jessie “Glen” and Mary Frances Miller Daniel. She married Harry Newman on Nov. 2, 1947, in Griggsville and he preceded her in death on March 24, 2014.

She is survived by one son, Daniel L. (Martha) Newman of Beardstown; one grandson, Brian L. (Kathy) Newman of Beardstown; and four great-grandchildren, Abby, Brea, Emma and Sara Newman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Daniel V. Newman; and one brother, Floyd “Ike” Daniel.

Rose was employed as a secretary for Critic Feed, Sudbrink Insurance Agency and Illinoian-Star, all in Beardstown. She was a member of the Beardstown Emblem Club and enjoyed craftwork, especially quilting and sewing.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Griggsville City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Griggsville City Cemetery or Illinois Elks Children’s Care. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

