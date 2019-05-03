Home

Rose M. Newman

Fri, 05/03/2019 - 15:42 Casscounty2
May 14, 1928 - April 27, 2019

Rose M. Newman, 90, of Beardstown, died Saturday, April 27, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.
    She was born May 14, 1928, in Roodhouse, the daughter of Jessie “Glen” and Mary Frances Miller Daniel. She married Harry Newman on Nov. 2, 1947, in Griggsville and he preceded her in death on March 24, 2014.
    She is survived by one son, Daniel L. (Martha) Newman of Beardstown; one grandson, Brian L. (Kathy) Newman of Beardstown; and four great-grandchildren, Abby, Brea, Emma and Sara Newman.
    She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Daniel V. Newman; and one brother, Floyd “Ike” Daniel.
    Rose was employed as a secretary for Critic Feed, Sudbrink Insurance Agency and Illinoian-Star, all in Beardstown. She was a member of the Beardstown Emblem Club and enjoyed craftwork, especially quilting and sewing.
    A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Griggsville City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation.
    Memorials are suggested to Griggsville City Cemetery or Illinois Elks Children’s Care. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

Their world is but a knife’s edge away from apocalypse: Muslim terrorists… Mexican hordes…liberal mobs…lame-stream media…all salivating to devour what’s left of their crumbling, third-worldish infr

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers