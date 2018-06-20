Home

Ronald Lee Peak

Wed, 06/20/2018 - 16:52 Casscounty2
September 22, 1946 - June 12, 2018

Ronald Lee Peak, 71, of Rushville, passed away at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 22, at Camp Butler National Cemetery, in Springfield. The procession to the cemetery will leave from Wood Funeral Home in Rushville at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at at www.woodfh.net.

