Ronald Lee "Hoot" Greer

Wed, 09/04/2019 - 15:26 Casscounty2
May 20, 1939 - September 1, 2019

    Ronald Lee “Hoot” Greer, 80, of Rushville, formerly of Littleton, passed away at 11:53 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at Mill Creek Memory Care in Springfield.
    Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, at Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Kirkham officiating.  Interment will follow on the family lot in Rushville City Cemetery.  Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Masonic services to follow by Rushville Lodge #9 AF & AM.
    Condolences & expressions of sympathy may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com.

