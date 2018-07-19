Ronald “Ron” Lindy Fisher, 89, of Beardstown passed away Monday, July 16, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

He was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Sciota, IL, the son of Riley Mervin and Gladys Marie Vaughn Fisher. He married Emma Schlueter on Sept. 24, 1950, in Arenzville.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Emma; two brothers, Norman (Reba) Fisher of Beardstown and Richard Fisher of Summum; one sister, Judy Silsby of Beardstown; nieces and nephews; and Scott and Teresa Burget of Rushville who were like son and daughter to Ron. He was preceded in death by his parents; half-brother, Riley Fisher, Jr.; and beloved dog, Trixie.

Mr. Fisher was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Beardstown. Ron was employed as a union construction laborer working on several area railroad bridges and the Oscar Mayer plant in Beardstown. He also operated a drainage pump station and worked for Critic Mills. Ron had a love for animals and enjoyed raising goats and gardening on his and Emma’s small farm in Fulton County.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 19, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses officiating. Burial will be held at Ipava Cemetery following the service. Family will meet friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice, Heritage Health, Activity Fund or Beardstown Kingdom Hall. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome. com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.