Roderick “Ronnie” M. Hiles, 76 of Beardstown died Friday, April 27, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

He was born Nov. 4, 1941 in Beardstown, the son of Roderick and Dorothy McMurl Avery Hiles.

He is survived by three daughters, Rhonda Smith of Texas, Tammy Hiles, and Christy Hiles; nine grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; his cousin Janet Hiles (husband Robert Brown) of Beardstown; his sister-in- law Geraldine Wagner of California; and his special friends Butch and Cindy Hobrock of Beardstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Judith Rae Norris, two grandchildren, and his cousin Vicky Gee.

Ronnie attended Beardstown Schools. He worked as a welder for Peabody Coal Company for 22 years. Most recently, he was working as a farmhand for Hobrock Farms in Beardstown. One of Ronnie’s favorite things to do was hunting.

Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com.