Roderick A. “Rod” Heaton, 86, of Godfrey, formerly of Springfield and Rushville, passed away at 5:56 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Robings Manor Rehabilitation & Health Care in Brighton.

Memorial services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services. Inurnment will be in the Rushville City Cemetery at a future date to be determined by the family. Private condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com

