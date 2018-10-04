Home

Roderick A. “Rod” Heaton

Thu, 10/04/2018 - 09:43 Casscounty2

Roderick A. “Rod” Heaton, 86, of Godfrey, formerly of Springfield and Rushville, passed away at 5:56 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Robings Manor Rehabilitation & Health Care in Brighton.  
    Memorial services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services. Inurnment will be in the Rushville City Cemetery at a future date to be determined by the family.  Private condolences may be sent to www.worthingtonfh.com

