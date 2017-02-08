Roberta Baer

Roberta “Bobbi” Baer, 94, of Beardstown passed away Wednesday morning, July 26, at her home.

She was born April 14, 1923 in Beardstown, the daughter of Anastasio and Vicenta Guzman Cansino. She married George Phillip Baer on Nov. 22, 1947 and he preceded her in death on June 4, 2012.

She is survived by five sisters, Benita (Ralph) Cruz of Las Vegas, Nev., Bett Jacquart of Milwaukee, Wis., Ellen Brewer of Beardstown, Rita Cansino of Aurora and Rosalie Vincent of Tallahassee, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews and great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Esther Knight, Jessie Nila, Virginia Hall, and Louise Schroll; two brothers, Sebastian and Leo Cansino; and a brother and sister, in infancy.

Mrs. Baer was a 1943 graduate of Beardstown HIgh School and was employed as a waitress for several years at local dining establishments including the Arrow Restaurant, Mallard Inn, and Virginia Country Club. Bobbi was an active member of St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown. She enjoyed fishing the Illinois River with her husband and visiting and sharing time with her family.

A funeral mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, July 31, at St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown with burial at St. Alexius Cemetery in Beardstown. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to St. Alexius Catholic Church or Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.