Pastor Robert Schall, 79, of Beardstown and Tucson, AZ, passed away on Friday, June 15, after complications from a dog attack.

Bob was born in Beardstown on July 24, 1938, to Robert and Virginia (Scherrer) Schall, Sr. He graduated from Beardstown High School with the class of 1956. He attended Bible College in Springfield, Mo. He had just recently received his 50-year recognition and pin for his pastoral services to the Assembly of God churches.

He married Beverly Rice on Dec. 16, 2006, and she survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Cina (Todd) Davis and Merl (Adam) Raymond, all of Tucson; one son Mark (Tina) Schall of Tucson; two step-daughters, Pam (Weldon) Stone of Beardstown and Denise Pattison of Springfield; one step-son, Curt (Missy) Rice of Arlington, TX; 12 grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; his brother, Larry (Alma) Schall of Virden; a special cousin, Velma Miller of Athens; several nieces, nephews and extended family; and Peppi, his faithful dog and special buddy.

Preceding him in death was his first wife, Jan (Birdsell) Schall; two sons, Bobby Schall and Ricky Schall; one grandchild, and his parents.

Bob was a faithful and loyal servant to the Lord. He enjoyed cheering for the Cubs, fishing, being with his family and friends and hanging out with Peppi.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 25, at South Lawn Cemetery in Tucson. There will be no formal visitation. A memorial service will be held in Beardstown at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or American Liver Foundation. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is assisting the family with local arrangements.