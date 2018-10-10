Robert Ray Taylor, 74, of Summer Hill passed away Monday, Oct. 1, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 19, 1944, in Beardstown to Floyd and Louise Kelce Taylor. He married Shirley Guffey on June 28, 1969, in Virginia, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 14, 2013.

Robert graduated from Beardstown High School and went on to attend an automotive school before joining the United States Army. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he worked as a welder and mechanic. His last job was working at Wayne B. Smith, Inc. in Louisiana, MO.

Robert loved fishing and hunting, and also enjoyed ice skating and water skiing in his earlier years. He was very talented with his hands. He belonged to the Miners’ Union, and was also a member of the American Legion. Robert was a family man who was always ready to lend a helping hand.

He is survived by his son, Richard Taylor of Quincy; two daughters, Deborah (Brian) Schlieper of Lovettsville, VA and Connie (Tony) Keely of Summer Hill, IL; 11 grandchildren, Whitley, Matthew, Aurelia, Darcy, Andrew, Zackary, Keenan, Kaleb, Mesha, Hailey, and Christopher; brothers, John (Elaine) Taylor of Springfield, and Gary Taylor of Irons, MI; sisters, Judy Taylor of Jacksonville, Iris Taylor of Jacksonville, Anita (Richard) DeLaPorte of Jacksonville, and Jennifer (Glen) Taylor-Brown of Waverly; and a sister-in-law, Lori Taylor of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Guffey; his parents; one brother, Bruce Taylor; and sister-in-law, Fran Taylor.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 6, at Calvary Gospel Church in Summer Hill with Roger Brokaw officiating. Interment will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post #370. Online condolences may be left at www. nieburfh.com.

Niebur Funeral Home handled the arrangements.