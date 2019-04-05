Robert Hay, Sr., 77, of Topeka, KS, formerly of Beardstown, passed away Tuesday, April 2, in Topeka.

He was born June 23, 1941, to the late Onie (Lindsey) Hay. He married Marilyn Moore on Sept. 24, 1966, in Beardstown and she preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2006, in Topeka.

Robert is survived by his son, Robert (Mindy) Hay of Springfield; his daughters, Lori (Larry) Reid and Connie Hay, all of Topeka, KS; his grandchildren, Joseph Hay of Topeka, KS, Brock (Natalie) Hay of Renton, WA, Savanah and Davis Hay of Springfield, IL; his step-grandchildren, Susan Gonzales of Surprise, AZ and Larry Reid, Jr. of Canada; his great-grandchildren, Leondrick and Lemarion Bailey of Springfield; his step-great-grandchildren, Kylie, Conner, Hunter and Parker Schmitz, all of Surprise, AZ; his siblings, Wanda Walters of Beardstown, Fonzy Hay of Mt. Sterling and his twin sister, Barbara (Beth) Pratt of Galesburg; his brothers-in-law, Denny (Dorothy) Moore of McLouth, KS, Billy Moore and Harry Schmidt of Topeka, KS; his sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Donald) Durrell of Browning and Sharon (Jim) Busby of Beardstown.He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, his mother, his siblings, Norma Jean Mayes, Ruth “Roxine” Loeschen, Lonzy Hay, Blane Hay and Bonnie “Barney” Hay.

Mr. Hay graduated from Beardstown High School in 1960. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and had a deep love for the baseball sport in general. In his past, he helped manage the Critic Feed Red Legs Little League team in Beardstown. He played ball for many years himself. He loved to socialize and had many friends in Beardstown and Topeka.

His past jobs included working at grocery stores in Beardstown and Topeka, Oscar Mayer, Critic Feed, The Illinois Glove Factory, the Beardstown Bowling Alley and several mowing jobs.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Sager Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

