Robert Hagener

Robert Lee Hagener, 80, of Waukee, Iowa, died on April 10 from complications of Lewy Body disease (dementia).

He was born June 6, 1936, to Charles and Ruth Hagener (Harrell) in Beardstown. Robert married Joyce Stangland on Aug. 26, 1962 in Perry, Iowa.

Robert served his country for 23 years in the United States Marine Corps (1955-1978). He was a flight instructor and served as a Top Gun fighter pilot in Vietnam. He moved to Urbandale, Iowa in 1978 where he sold real estate and taught real estate classes at DMACC. In 1980, he received his degree in Business Administration from Drake University. In 1982, he was hired by the City of Des Moines to work at the Des Moines International Airport as Operations Supervisor, Assistant Director, and then as Director before retiring in 2005 (23 years).

Robert enjoyed boating and vacationing with his family. He also enjoyed golfing, shows at the Civic Center, and attending Drake basketball games with his wife.

Robert will be remembered for his quiet disposition, service to our country, work ethic, generosity, and devotion to his wife of 54 years and family.

Those left to cherish his memory are wife Joyce (Stangland); son Tim (Barbie) of Lincoln, Neb.; son John (Valorie) of Indianola, Iowa; grandchildren Joslyn and Terrill; brother Dick (Marion), Seattle, Wash.; twin brother John (Maria), Sacramento, Calif.; and brother Art (Carol), Manteno. Preceding him in death were his parents and his sister Cathy (Paul), Scottsdale, Ariz.

Robert graduated from Beardstown High School in 1954.