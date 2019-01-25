Robert F. “Bob” Peterson, 92, of Macomb, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away at 12:12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at The Elms in Macomb.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in the Camden West Cemetery at Camden. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville.

Condolences may be left at at www.woodfh.net.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.