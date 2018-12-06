Robert E. “Bob” Crouse, 86, of Rushville passed away at 2:22 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at his home.

Services were held Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment was in the Messerer Cemetery near Frederick, with military rites by Schuyler American Legion Post #4 and the US Army Burial Detail. Condolences may be left at www.woodfh.net.

