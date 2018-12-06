Home

Robert E. "Bob" Crouse

Thu, 12/06/2018 - 13:40 Casscounty2
September 30, 1932 - November 30, 2018

Robert E. “Bob” Crouse, 86, of Rushville passed away at 2:22 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30,  at his home.
    Services were held Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment was in the Messerer Cemetery near Frederick, with military rites by Schuyler American Legion Post #4 and the US Army Burial Detail. Condolences may be left at www.woodfh.net.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers