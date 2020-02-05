Robert “Bob” Spears, 80, of Beardstown died Wednesday, Jan. 29, in his home.

He was born April 2, 1939, in Bluff Springs, the son of Daniel and Zelma Cole Spears. He married Bobbye Hacker and she preceded him in death on Aug. 30, 2018.

He is survived by his sons, Robert Daniel (wife Jinda) Spears of Texas, Richard David Spears of Beardstown, Russel Darren (companion Michelle Hankins) Spears of Beardstown, and Ronald Dustin Spears of Beardstown; 11 grandchildren, Robert Daniel Spears III, Maddie Moore, Krystal Spears, Sarah (husband Justice) Rice, Ronald Dustin (wife Erica) Spears II, Ray (wife Catherine) Marshall, Mariah Miller, Quinta Spears, Brylan Brogdon, Haley Sommer, and Alayna Pace; 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister Phyllis Hill of Dawson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his companion Becky Peterson, and a brother, Charles Spears.

Bob graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1958. He worked as a First Mate for Material Services and later was Superintendent of Bridges for Freesen Brothers Construction in Bluffs. He was the first and last person to work on the Bluffs Bridge.

He was a member of Community of Christ Church in Beardstown and later Bethel Church of the Nazarene. Bob was always busy. He enjoyed classic cars and being a part of the Chivalers. He rocked on with his bands “Big Bob and Little Larry” and “Rebel Rousers.”

Bob was Boy Scout Troop 128 Scout Master from 1972 to 1984, touching the lives of many of Beardstown’s young men. BSA recognized Bob as an exceptional Scout Master, with Wood Badge, one of Scouting’s highest awards for adult leaders. He is most known for his love of gardening. He owned and operated Spears Market in

Beardstown for many years.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Burial was in the Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the services.

Memorials have been suggested to the family of

Robert Spears. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

