Robert “Buckwheat” Walters, 74, of Beardstown died Monday, March 30, at his home.

He was born Oct. 12, 1945, in Beardstown. He married Nancie Grosinske on Aug. 18, 1973 in Palmyra, MO and she survives.

He is also survived by one son, Joe (Ricki) Walters of Chandlerville; five grandchildren, Bradley, Hunter and Cooper Walters, all of Chandlerville, Andrea Snyder of Beardstown and Amelia Harmeyer of Scottsdale, AZ; one sister, Jackie Bresnahan of Beardstown; one brother, Greg (Carla) Walters of Lake of the Ozarks, MO; many nieces and nephews; and daughter-in-law, Shelly Harmeyer of Scottsdale, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin “Tuck” and Peggy Walters; daughter in infancy, Christina Walters; step-son, Todd Harmeyer; one brother, Eddie “Duke” Walters; and a niece, Lisa K. Murray.

Mr. Walters was a 1963 graduate of Beardstown High School. Following graduation he served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967. He was employed with Oscar Mayer in Beardstown until its closing, then worked for the State of Illinois, retiring in 2010. His most cherished and loved job was as mayor of Beardstown which he served for a total of 17 years. Bob was honored to have served his beloved town as alderman and mayor for many years.

Cremation will be accorded. A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, at Beardstown City Cemetery. An informal visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. We ask that you please comply with social distancing recommendations and are encouraging friends to leave a condolence on our website www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bob’s grandsons’ traveling baseball team, The Generals, or Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post 1239. Due to the Illinois stay-at-home order, which limits the size of groups to 10 people or less, a celebration of life service to honor Bob will be held at a later date. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.