Rick Stinson, 63, of Arenzville died Tuesday, June 25, at his home.

He was born Aug. 12, 1955, in Beardstown, the son of Henry Earl and Carolyn Anderson Stinson. He married Connie Smith on June 1, 1974, in Beardstown and she survives.

He is also survived by two sons, Gabriel (Margaret) Stinson of Jacksonville and Curtis (Lisa) Stinson of Springfield; six grandchildren, Mason, Conner, Peyton, Adalynn, Brecken and Evayne Stinson; one sister, Dakota (Jack) Deaver of Arenzville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Steve Stinson (surviving wife, Marian of Arenzville).

Rick was a 1973 graduate of Triopia High School and was employed in maintenance at Excel/Cargill in Beardstown for several years. He was currently working as seasonal help for Burrus Seed in Arenzville and as a substitute bus driver for the Triopia School District. Mr. Stinson served on the Arenzville Village Board and assisted the Arenzville United Methodist Church treasurer. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. Rick had a love for hunting, especially squirrel and deer and enjoyed fishing and bow fishing.

Memorial services were held Friday, June 28, at Arenzville United Methodist Church. Private burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Arenzville Fire Department or National Rifle Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

