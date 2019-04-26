Richard Paul “Dick” Diseron, 86, of Rushville, formerly of Camden, passed away at 7:50 a.m. Friday, April 19, at the Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment followed in the Rushville City Cemetery, with military rites by the U.S. Army Burial Detail and the Schuyler American Legion Post #4.

