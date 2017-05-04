Richard Middaugh

Richard A. Middaugh, 76, of Beardstown, died Saturday, April 1, at Aperion Care in Jacksonville.

He was born April 11, 1940 in Beardstown, the son of William and Irene Noonan Middaugh.

He is survived by two sons, Josh (Holly Henderson) Middaugh of Jacksonville and Jeremy (Dotti K.) Middaugh of Beardstown; five grandchildren, Jacob, Christina, Samantha, Bradley Middaugh, and Brian Romano; three brothers, Leonard, Raymond, and Charlie Middaugh; one sister, Mary Birdsell; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Albert, Fred, and John Middaugh; one sister, Lois Worley; and two siblings in infancy.

Mr. Middaugh was a 1959 graduate of Beardstown High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. Richard worked for Oscar Mayer in Beardstown for over twenty years, then Illinois Forest Products and Burrus Seed, before retiring. He was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Beardstown, Grace Place in Jacksonville, and Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post 1239. He had a love for the outdoors, especially spending time fishing. Richard enjoyed writing poems, playing bingo, and sharing time and making memories with family and friends.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at Sager Funeral Home with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery where military honors will be performed by Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post 1239. Family will meet with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.