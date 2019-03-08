Home

Richard A. McClelland

January 13, 1938 - February 28, 2019

Richard A. “Dick” McClelland, 81, of Springfield, MO, formerly of Rushville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Cox Medical Center in Springfield, MO.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in the Rushville City Cemetery, with military rites by the US Marines Burial Detail and the Schuyler American Legion Post #4.  Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held at the Campbell United Methodist Church in Springfield, MO. at a later date.

