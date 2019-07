Richard L. “Richie” Stambaugh, 64, of Frederick, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 17 at his residence.

Private family interment will be held on the family lot at Messerer Cemetery near Frederick. Condolences may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.