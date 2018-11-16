Richard E. “Dickie” Brewer July 14, 1944 November 9, 2018

Richard E. “Dickie” Brewer, 74, of Arenzville and formerly of Beardstown, passed away Nov. 9 at his home.

Dickie was born July 14, 1944, in Beardstown, the son of James N. and Nellie I. Fritz Brewer.

Dickie married Ann Baskett on March 11, 1961, in Beardstown. Four daughters were born to this union: Pam (Dave) Michel of Hemet, CA, Ronda Wortman (Michael Kronenberg) of South Elgin, Meddra Love (Brian Cieloski) of Fulton, MO, and Melinda (Cliff) Hoenes of Beardstown. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Luke Michel, Keith Michel, Jake Michel, Clint Wortman, Curt Wortman, Cory Wortman, Cassie Wortman, Lachana Wilcox, Lainey Love, Braxton Hoenes and Jade Hoenes as well as four great- grandchildren.

Dickie is also survived by three sisters, Patsy Knouse, Margie Graham, and Debbie Swan and three brothers, Jimmy Brewer, Larry Brewer, and Tony Brewer, all of Beardstown. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Phyllis McCulley and Cindy Davis.

Dickie worked for Oscar Mayer for several years and then was employed by the City of Beardstown.

Cremation will be accorded per Dickie’s request and private memorial services will follow at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Cards and/or flowers may be sent to Ann’s home at 2380 McKendree Chapel Rd., Meredosia, IL 62665.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.

