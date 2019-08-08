Richard D. “The Duke” Harris, 63, of Virginia, died Wednesday, July 31, at his home.

He was born August 22, 1955, in Beardstown, the son of Vernon D. “Bernie” and Marlene A. Bateman Harris. He married Buffy Kearns on August 16, 2008, in Arenzville, and she survives.

He is also survived by two sons, Michael R.D. (Nicole) Harris of South Jacksonville, and Jonathon Harris Mitchell of Tennessee; one daughter, Kasey Harris of Virginia; grandson, Easton Michael Harris of South Jacksonville; and one brother, Ronald D. Harris of Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Gary Kearns.

Mr. Harris was a graduate of Virginia High School and had worked for Oscar Mayer and the State of Illinois. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Jerry Lee Lewis.

A graveside service was held 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association or Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice.

The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.

