Richard A. “Rich” Gabbert, 66, of Beardstown died Monday, April 22, at his home.

He was born Dec. 17, 1952, in Beardstown, the son of Lawrence and Margaret Snyder Gabbert.

He is survived by two brothers, Lawrence “Larry” Gabbert of Beardstown and Tom Gabbert of Kansas City, MO; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother John Gabbert, and his dog Tinker.

Rich graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1971. He had worked for Oscar Mayer, later Cargill, in Beardstown and as a greenskeeper at Fairway Hills Golf Course. In his younger years he was an avid tennis player and he also enjoyed golfing. Rich was the fun uncle to his nieces and nephews, and he loved being in his home.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Private family burial will be held. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the services at the memorial home.

Memorials have been suggested to First Southern Baptist Church in Beardstown. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

