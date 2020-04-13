Richard “Dick” Pugh, 94, formerly of Virginia, passed away April 10, 2020 in Birmingham, AL.

Richard was born March 18, 1926, in Augusta, IL, the son of Philip and Therese Wood Pugh. He was raised by his aunt and uncle, James and Mary Massie of Virginia. Richard married Betty Lou Smith, formerly of Virginia, on July 16, 1950 in Hooker, OK and she preceded him in death along with two sisters, Sandra West and Jerene Purcell.

Richard is survived by his brother, Duane Pugh of Austin, TX; six children, Paula Pugh Romanaux (William Furry) of Petersburg, Karen Maxwell Pugh (Palmer Maxwell) of Birmingham, AL, Rodney Pugh (Trish) of Davenport, IA, Angela Dunnagan (Richard) of Jacksonville, Patrick Pugh (Joey) of Atlanta, GA, and Steven Nave of Birmingham, AL; 14 grandchildren, Hannah Hopkins, Susan Swindler Hamlin, Scott Swindler, Phillip and Brandon Pugh, Riley and Mattie Dunnagan, Schuyler, Greyson, Alden, Sheldon and Lizzy Pugh, Carter and Hannah Wilkey; and four great-grandchildren.

Dick was a graduate of Virginia High School, attended Marion Military Institute and the US Naval Academy in Annapolis before serving with the U.S. Navy. Prior to his retirement in 1986 and his relocation to Fort Morgan, AL, Dick owned and operated Massie Funeral Homes in Virginia and Ashland along with Massie Eastern Cass County Ambulance Service (MECCA). He also served several terms as Cass County coroner.

Dick’s passion was his family and service to his community. It was that commitment to his community that motivated Dick to provide quality care in critical and end-of-life situations through his ambulance service and funeral homes. MECCA, one of the first EMS Services in the United States, afforded Virginia, IL and environs access to paramedic services which were currently only available to more populated urban areas.

Dick’s life story is one of love of God, family and neighbor, shown through his great compassion for and service to his community, all of which he did with generosity and humor. His ability to spin a tall tale, incorporating the challenges and ironies of life, especially in moments of crises, captured both the tragic and comic aspects of the human condition with which he was so intimately familiar, and put it all in perspective. To which his wife, Betty would always respond, “And that’s a true story!”.

Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life for Dick and Betty is planned for Thursday, July 16, in Virginia on what would have been their 70th wedding anniversary. Friends and family are encouraged to share in Dick’s life by embracing those you love and reaching out to perform random acts of kindness for your neighbors. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice, 331 S. Main St., Virginia, IL 62691, an organization that gives from the heart.

