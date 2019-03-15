Reginald J. “Reggie” Robertson, 76, of Beards-town died Sunday, March 10, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Oct. 4, 1942, in Beardstown, the son of J C and Kathryn Brewer Robertson. He married Etta Icenogle Lindley on March 19, 1989, in Louisiana, MO and she survives.

He is also survived by one daughter, Rhonda (Trevor) Williams of Springfield; three sons, Kenneth Lindley of Beardstown, Daniel (Angela) Lindley of Jacksonville and John (Rita) Lindley of Beards-town; 22 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel (Lois) Robertson of Alliance, NE and Kenneth Robertson of Beardstown; and his first wife, Sherry Robertson of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Joseph J Robertson.

Mr. Robertson was a 1960 graduate of Beardstown High School where he excelled in multiple sports. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1961 to 1965. He was employed as a commercial fisherman for several years and worked for Rawlins Construction and Clarkson Grain, both in Beardstown. Most recently, Reggie provided transportation for the railroad employees.

He was known as one of Beardstown Athletics’ biggest fans. Whenever there was a Beardstown Tiger game to be played you could count on Reggie being present in his Tiger gear. In his earlier years he was a gifted slow pitch softball player and enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially mushrooms. He was also an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Beardstown Elks Lodge #1007. Private burial will be held at a later date at Browning Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Tiger Athletic Club (TAC) or Tiger Nation, c/o Sager Funeral Home, 202 East 8th Street, Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.

