Reginald Fisher

Reginald L. “Reggie” Fisher, 78, of Beardstown, died Friday, July 21, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

He was born July 3, 1939 in Virginia, the son of Harry F. and Virginia Alloway Fisher. He married Joyce Mason on July 1, 1962 in Beardstown.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Fisher of Beardstown; his daughter Pam (Brad Campbell) Brasel of Osage Beach, Mo.; his granddaughter Whitney Brasel of St. Louis; two sisters Sue Ann (husband James “Doc”) Vaughn and Virginia Beth Stockton; two brothers Larry Fisher and Fred (wife Josephine) Fisher; and his granddog Elvis. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Fisher graduated from Virginia High School in the class of 1957. After graduation, he worked as a deckhand on the river. Later, he and his wife owned and operated the Sears Store in Beardstown until 1993. Reggie also drove a truck for A.C. Jones Trucking and was working for Oscar Mayer in Beardstown during this same time. After 21 years at the plant he retired. Upon retirement Reggie went back to work and sold cars for Landmark Ford in Springfield. He was a member of First Christian Church in Beardstown and Beardstown Elks Lodge #1007. He enjoyed working in his tomato garden, raising ducks, giving his cat Bo a hard time, and was a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Nothing could compare to his love of spending time with his family.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at First Christian Church in Beardstown. Burial will be in the Beardstown City Cemetery. An informal visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Memorials have been suggested to First Christian Church. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.

Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

